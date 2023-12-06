Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey says delegates at the National Governing Council meeting in Lilongwe are following the court order for the party to meet and hold a convention within 90 days.

The meeting which has been denounced by party president Peter Mutharika has started this morning Golden Peacock Hotel.

Delegates include Jeffrey, DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP Vice President for Central Uladi Musa, Ken Nsonda, Nicholas Dausi, Ralph Jooma and Mark Botomani.

In her opening remarks, Secretary General for the party Grezeldar Jeffrey started by explain that they are there following the court order for the party to meet and hold convention within 90 days.

She said everyone has to respect the court ruling since no one is above the law.

“This is the first National Governing Council for the party after the court ruling and we are respecting it”, said Jeffrey.

She added that she tried to talk to the party President Peter Mutharika including writing letters on importance of respecting court orders and also as one way of following party and Malawi constitutions but she did not receive any feedback. Jeffrey said she also reminded the President on 29th November, 2023 but was not responded too.

She added that after reflecting on the consequences that may come by not respecting court orders, she decided to call for the meeting after informing the party president as she claimed to have done already.

In his remarks, Mark Botomani said there is nothing wrong to hold this NGC meeting as they are supported by court orders.

The meeting is being chaired by Cecelia Chazama after she was nominated and seconded by members since party President Peter Mutharika who was supposed to be chairperson is not attending.