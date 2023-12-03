Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody two men for allegedly stealing cattle valued at K7,300,000.

According to Police, the 15 animals went missing on November 29, 2023.

The two identified as Macklaston Mpote, 24 and Charles Kupheka, 21 were spotted slaughtering the animals at Chingalumba village near Majete Game reserve fence along Kakoma road during the night of December 2, 2023.

Well wishers tipped the Police about the matter and this prompted a team of Officers to rushed to the scene whereby on the way they intercepted a vehicle registration number PE 7980 which was being used by the rustlers and was found with the six carcass of cattle in it.

Further investigations by the police led to the recovery of three live cattle.

The two suspects were arrested on the spot while some accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the carcass and the three cattle have been collected by the owner after a positive identification.

Currently investigations are still underway to arrest other suspects who are at large.

Macklaston Mpote, hails from Mvula village, Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District whilst Charlie Kupheka hails from Novo village, Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.

By Paul Joseph