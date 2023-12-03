Three people have been arrested in Chileka, Blantyre for killing a 26 -year-old security guard at his workplace and going away with a generator and two solar bulbs.

The victim has been identified as Peter Matchutchu while the suspects are Omex Wyson aged 26, Charles Banda aged 26 and Austin Elias, 29.

Chileka Police Station public relations officer Jonathan Phillipo said Peter’s father Charles Matchutchu reported that his son was assaulted to death by criminals who invaded Peter’s workplace in September this year

Police investigations led to the arrest of the three suspects. According to Phillipo, the suspects admitted to have participated in the killing of the security guard and the theft of the items.

Police have since recovered the generator and solar bulbs. The three suspects are expected to appear before court for trial.