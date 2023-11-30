A 42-year old woman, Veronica Kumalawi, has died after being attacked by a crocodile at Chiwalo Fishing Beach, (Nkope) in Mangoch

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed to Malawi24 about the accident.

Sergeant Sichali has told Malawi24 that the incident occurred in the wee hours of November 30, 2023, at Chiwalo village in the district.

She said that Kumalawi went to the lake around 5am to wash utensils and when she completed washing the dishes, she opted to take a bath along the Lake, in the course of bathing, the deadly animal attacked her.

Some people rushed to her rescue but all efforts proved futile as she was already dead.

The matter was reported to Monkey Bay Police Station where the scene of crime was visited along with medical personnel from Nkope mission hospital.

Postmortem examination conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation,loss of blood secondary to deep wound on the chest.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising members of the community to avoid playing along the Lake as this is breeding season for crocodiles.

Veronica Kumalawi hailed from Chiwalo Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.