The Ministry of Health says Malawi has reduced HIV infections by 73 percent between the year 2010 and 2022.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said AIDS-related deaths have also reduced by 68% during the same period.

She was speaking in Lilongwe ahead of the World Aids Day Commemorations and the International Candle Light Memorial.

Chiponda added that Malawi is close to achieving the 95.95:95 UNAIDS treatment targets, saying as of June 2023, the country was at 94.99.95

According to the minister, out of the estimated 1 million people living with HIV in the country, over 900 thousand people are on lifelong Antiretroviral Treatment.

“However, although there are some positive strides, there are adolescents and children who do not know their status despite being exposed,” said Chiponda.

Meanwhile, the Country Director for UNAIDS has described World Aids Day as crucial in ending stigma, raising awareness, and promoting new approaches to the management of AIDS. He has since called for collaboration, renewed commitment and partnerships to end HIV by 2030.