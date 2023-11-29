Several activists under the banner Independent Civil Society Organization, have come in defense of Malawi-Israel labour export deal saying its for the betterment of the country and they have since urged the public not to politicize it.

Independent Civil Society officials including Unandi Banda, Caesar Kondowe and Caleb Ng’ombo, made the remarks on Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 during their press briefing in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Kondowe who is also chairperson of the organization said following social media videos, pictures, and voice notes of Malawi youth embarking and disembarking the plane on travel for the Malawi – Israel Labour deal, they embarked on an independent investigation to understand the truth of the matter.

He said their findings revealed that the 221 youth have left Malawi to Israel on a Malawi Government Labour Export Programme which he described as government’s commitment to the safety of the youth and will work at certified locations classified as “fit and safe” environments.

Contrary to what other sections of the public are saying, Kondowe is of the view that the Malawi government has been transparent in the labour deal and said it fully complied with the Harmonized Labour Export Guidelines.

While commending government for remaining committed to job creation for Malawian youth, Kondowe said the Malawi-Israel labour exportation deal should not be politicized.

“We Members of the Malawi Civil Society Organisations, applaud the State President, His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his government for remaining committed to job creation and youth empowerment; commend the state President and his government for handling the labour export deal transparently as fully disclosed in the media release by the Ministry of Labour.

“Unemployment has remained source of evil and agony amongst our Malawian youths. So, we welcome the Labour Export Programme and in particular the Malawi – Israel deal as an initiative coming along the way to address the unemployment, we will support the initiative and we don’t it to be politicized,” said Kondowe.

Unandi Banda said they believe that this initiative has the potential to contribute to Malawi’s economy through labour export and that it will surely help Government to achieve Malawi Agenda 2063 which envisions “An Inclusively Wealthy and Self-reliant Nation” in the next four decades, propounds and pursues a “Youth Centric Vision”.

Banda said it is surprising that some Malawians are against the deal when on 1 July 2011, the 17th session of the African Union (AU) Summit adopted a decision on youth employment and other measures to support the youths where it was also agreed that nations should empower their youths for Sustainable Development.

He further highlighted that in April 2022, in New York, the UN youth Assembly in New York endorsed the same at their extra ordinary summit while calling for meaningful involvement for Advancing Sustainable Development Goals.