In a move to make the commercial city safer during the festive season, police in Blantyre say they will be using Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) and drone technology in monitoring activities and traffic around the entire city.

This is according to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Peter Mchiza who said the idea is to make sure that there should be sanity in the commercial city during the festive season.

“This year’s festive season has been planned exceptionally to ensure that no Street Connected Child is involved in criminal activities. To ensure this for instance, the Police will include the use of closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and drone technology in monitoring crime and traffic around all corners of the city,” revealed Mchiza.

He further said this is part of strategies that have been put in place to make sure that criminal and traffic offenses continue decreasing.

He added that it is anticipated that criminal activities that are perpetrated by the street connected children, will as well reduce.

He has since urged the general public to join hands with the police during this period for effective policing in all areas so that at least zero crime statistics are recorded by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, he has confirmed that police in the city have arrested fifty-four suspects on allegation that they were posing security threat in the city by committing various offences.

Mchiza said among the suspects, ten were netted for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa while fourteen are suspected to have committed an offence of touting, ten others for robbery offences whereas the rest are for the offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He said among the suspects, nine are under-age who have already been handed over to safer homes and he said all the other suspects will appear before the court of law to answer their charges accordingly.