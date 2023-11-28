Mzuzu Police are keeping in custody a 71-year-old Fikireni Phiri for sexually abusing a boy at Chambo trading centre in Mzimba.

During the night of November 15, 2023 at Chambo in the district the victim left his mother’s village to visit his sister who stays in Chambo area.

Whilst there, he spent a night at Phiri’s house where he was sodomized and was given money for a shut up.

On 23rd November, the boy’s sister got surprised after seing the money her brother had

Upon asking him, the victim revealed that Phiri gave him the money after sodomizing him.

The matter was reported to Police who arrested Phiri and the victim was reffered to the hospital where he was issued with a medical report confirming that he was indeed sodomized.

The suspect is now in police custody and will appear in court soon to answer a case of having sexual activity with a minor contrary to section 160 B of the penal code.

Phiri hails from Dongolosi Village, Traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe district.