Police in Chikwawa have launched a manhunt to arrest a man who assaulted his pregnant wife.

According to Dickson Matemba, Chikwawa police spokesperson, the suspect has been identified as Thomas Pazomba of Lameck village under Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa District.

The suspect was caught on camera by one of the television media houses whilst beating up his wife.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to bring him to book since he is at large.

Once arrested, he will answer assault charges ranging from acts intended to cause grievous harm and unlawful wounding.

Police in the district say they are committed to protecting rights of women and children from any kind of gender-based violence and police further remind people to report any act of gender based violence to police so that action will be taken to deal with perpetrators.

By Paul Joseph