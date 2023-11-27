Everlasting Life Missionary Church has taught its members skills in liquid fertilizer making as an alternate farm input at a time price of chemical fertilizers has gone up.

General overseer of the Everlasting Life Missionary Church in Malawi, Apostle, James Chikopa, said the church decided to teach its members fertilizer making skills after realizing that most of them can’t afford current fertilizer prices.

“This will help our members to make fertilizer on their own and will help them to realize enough harvest,” he explained.

He expressed hope that the trained church members will put the knowledge and skills to good use once they get home.

He urged them to teach others how to make fertilizers to ensure many people benefit from the knowledge and skills.

Apostle Chikopa said he believes that it is difficult to manage a church whose members are food insecure

“We know that prices of fertilizers have gone up as such Everlasting Life Missionary Church has decided to come in with alternative ways and means of helping our church members to make liquid fertilizers,” he added.

One of the trained church members, Flora Katuma Mdeza, thanked Everlasting Life Missionary Church leadership for teaching her and fellow church members how to make fertilizer.

She said the training was timely saying most of the church members are subsistence farmers that cannot afford to buy fertilizers in shops.

Katuma Mdeza who is also chairperson of women in the church then urged fellow members to put gained knowledge and skills to good use to ensure they harvest enough food.

Apart from the liquid fertilizers making, the Everlasting Life Missionary Church also taught its members how to grow mushroom.