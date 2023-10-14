On Saturday Salima Sugar Dedza Dynamos failed to collect maximum points at home as they drew 1-1 with Moyale Barracks at Dedza Stadium.

Raphael Phiri opened the scoresheet in the 40th minutes of the game with a header from a corner spot by Gasten Simkonda.

In the second half, Dedza played deep in Moyale’s half but failed to crack the hard nut of the solid defence headed by Maneno Nyoni and George Nyirenda.

Dedza equalized through the penalty spot in the 89th minute through Ibrahim Sadik after Maneno Nyoni handled the ball in the box.

In post match interview, Gilbert Chirwa Dedza coach said a point is better than none.

“We played well especially in the second half, a point is better than none, our target still is to end in top 5,” said Chirwa.

In his remarks, Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka claimed that referees are killing football in Malawi.

“We scored a clear goal but we were denied, later the referee gave Dedza a devious penalty, how can we develop football in the country,” said Chingoka.

The result gives Dedza 36 Points and they are stuck on position 6, while Moyale move one step from position 12 to 11 with 31 points from 26 games.