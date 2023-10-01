The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned all Lake Malawi users to plan accordingly as Mwera winds with a speed of 30 km/h are expected to blow over water bodies from Monday.

The service says the winds are expected to subside by Wednesday.

“Mwera winds with a speed of 30 km/h are expected to be blowing over our lake water bodies, including Lake Malawi, from Monday, 2nd October 2023, and are likely to cause high water waves of around 1 meter. The Mwera winds are expected to weaken by Wednesday evening on 4th October 2023. Therefore, all lake users are advised to plan accordingly,” says the weather service.

The department has indicated that in the Shire Valley areas the weather is expected to be warm, occasionally windy and hazy tonight and tomorrow morning.

While in the Southern Highlands it is expected to be mild, occasionally windy and hazy conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.

In the Central Areas, it is expected to be mild, occasionally windy, dusty and hazy tonight and during morning.

As for Lakeshore Areas, the weather is expected to be warm and hazy with Mpoto winds tonight and tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Areas it is expected to be Cool, occasionally windy and hazy tonight and tomorrow morning.