President Lazarus Chakwera will arrive in Malawi on Monday following a 17-day trip to the United States where he attended the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will arrive through Kamuzu International Airport at 7:30.

Chakwera left Malawi on 15 September and in the United States he attended various events and addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Chakwera said this year’s United Nations General Assembly high level conference provides solution to some of the global challenges the world is facing.

The Malawi leader appealed to world leaders and International institutions to match their words with action by assisting the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), saying these countries require urgent special help if they are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

He said: “Amidst the emerging challenges, such as conflicts, natural disasters, rising cost of living and pandemics people need solutions, hence the need for partners to come up with financial interventions to uplift the struggling countries.

“I call upon donor partners to consider cancelling debts owed by struggling economies as they are stumbling blocks to progress”.

He commended various international institutions for providing support to Malawi and urged those who promised to support the country in different sectors to honour their pledges so that Malawi can meet its development goals.

“The outcome of various bilateral discussions I had with world leaders and heads of institutions cements the confidence development partners have for Malawi towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi Head of State also defended his trip saying it was particularly important for Malawi to participate in the deliberative meetings as there were more follow ups on a number of issues which will start bearing fruits soon.