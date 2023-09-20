Benjamin Isaac Banda, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba South Constituency has died.

Banda aged 65 passed on in the wee hours of Wednesday in Lilongwe where he was residing.

A memo of his demise which we have seen doesn’t state the cause of his death.

Vigil will took place at KCH on 21st September following a burial ceremony at his home village Muhabi in Dimi area , Embangweni in Mzimba district

Banda served as parliamentarian for Mzimba South between 2004 and 2009.