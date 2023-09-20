President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi is a rich country as it has potential to transform economically in various sectors.

Chakwera said this during the Africa Investment Summit at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

“Malawi is rich as it has potential in areas of agriculture, tourism, science and technology, health care, education and mining like some of African countries,” he said.

The Malawi president has, however, urged Africans who are living in diaspora to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Africa as the continent can transform through them.

“Africans have the potential to transform through the diaspora community and attracting increased investment in various sectors can ably create room for potential markets to boost African economies,” said Chakwera.

The African Investment Forum was hosted by Malawi with sponsorship from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Enyo International, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) and the Malawi Permanent Mission to the United Nations.