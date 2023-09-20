The Malawi Women’s football team captain Tabitha Chawinga has clinched a one year loan deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Feminines.

The Malawian forward announced about the deal on Wednesday September 20, 2023 through her Facebook page and it is reported that the loan deal will run up to June 30, next year.

The Scorchers captain has joined the French women’s football top-flight league side from Chinese side Wuhan Jiangda

Last season, the red-hot striker was also on loan at Italian side Inter Milan where became the first African player to win the Golden Boot in the Italian Serie A Feminile after she bagged an enviable 23 goals from 21 games.

Recently, there were reports that three clubs, namely AS Roma, PSG Women and Arsenal were in talks with Wuhan Jiangda Jiangda as they were all seeking the services of the Malawian star.