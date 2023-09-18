Activist Bon Kalindo will spend a further night in police custody as the ruling Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court is expected to make a ruling on his bail application tomorrow.

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda heard the bail application today and rule tomorrow.

Kalindo was arrested on Friday at court premises and taken to Mtakataka Police Station where he was held for three nights. The arrest came days after Kalindo was also arrested

Kalindo’s Stanley Chirwa, Lawyer said he has made two applications over the manner in which police obtained and executed Kalindo’s arrest warrant

“The accused person has been arrested at the court premises for two occasions, for reasons known to the state the accused has been has been take twice to two different districts,” said Chirwa.

Police arrested Kalindo for his failure to honour bail conditions in a case of publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public (Court Case Number 1447/21) for which he was arrested in 2021.

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said yesterday that Kalindo last honoured this bail condition on April 26, 2023.

Kalaya said the court charged and released him on bail with conditions for uttering information likely to cause fear and alarm to the public on Rainbow Television on December 20, 2021.

Kalindo was also arrested last month for failure to honour bail conditions in a case in which he is accused of illegal electricity connection.

His arrests came days after he organized protests demanding the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera.