President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday afternoon left for New York, United States of America where he will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President, who left through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), was seen off by Vice President Saulos Chilima, cabinet ministers, chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps amongst others.

Speaking to journalists before departure at KIA, Chakwera said the general assembly affords Malawi an opportunity to review Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to see people’s livelihoods uplifted.

“It is also an opportunity for us to touch base with partners and, on the sidelines of the assembly, we want to focus on Malawi’s reconstruction. We are looking forward to something that Malawians will benefit from as a result of our coming together with like minded people.

“We will be looking at these and see where we are and how best we can fast track the provision of services and making sure that Malawi is on track in terms of the recovery that we are involved in,” he said.

President Chakwera is expected to address the UNGA on 21st September, 2023 where he will deliver a national statement.

The President will also address Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Millenium Challenge Compact meeting, the Africa Investment summit, the Democracy Delivers Summit meeting and will host the Invest in Malawi Business Conference and the Malawi-Partners Conference 2023.

