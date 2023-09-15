Silver Strikers outspoken coach Pieter de Jongh says it is only in Malawi, amongst all the 40 countries he has worked with, where league fixtures are changed anyhow without any explanation from the administrators.

The Dutchman was speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of his team’ fixture against Dedza Dynamos at Champions Stadium in Mponela.

The 52-year-old, whilst shaking his head, said he reached out to the current Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman to ask if what the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is doing in changing the fixtures happens elsewhere in the world.

“I am 52 years old but I look young, I look 40, on the fixtures, it’s the first in my life, in my 23 years of coaching and as a technical director that they change the fixture anyhow. As a coach, I make a weekly plan, a monthly plan and end of the season plan but in the course of action, you will just receive a notification that a fixture has changed, just like that,” he said.

He said he called Koeman to hear from him if what happens in Malawi is normal.

“It is possible for a team playing in the Champions League that the game postponed, it is possible, but it is strange that the fixture will change with one week to go,” he concluded.

A win for the Central Bankers will take them joint top with 39 points from 21 games, but they will lead the table due to their superior goal difference.