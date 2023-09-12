Malawi Network of Order Persons’ Organization (Manepo) has hailed the Malawi Police Service in Neno for protecting Binwell Chabwera aged 89 from attackers.

Chabwera is seeking refuge at Zalewa Police Roadblock in Neno after an angry mob assaulted him on accusations of witchcraft.

Through a press statement, released this morning, the organisation has indicated that police reacted to the matter quickly and which is commendable.

“Manepo wishes to assure the general public that our team has been deployed to Zalewa Police Roadblock in Neno to conduct an assessment of the situation to ensure that the packaging of any support to him appropriately responds to his needs as well as wants and in a manner that safeguards his dignity,” it stated.

Manepo has since provided Chabwera with basic needs such as sugar, Maize flour,salt, bread and many more.

The organisation has also assured Malawians that it will ensure that Chabwera returns home safely and his dignity is guaranteed.