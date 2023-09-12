Officials at Nkhatabay District Heath Office (DHO) have indicated that misconceptions regarding Polio vaccine are affecting them from reaching their target in the district.

Nkhatabay DHO, Health Promotion Officer, Christopher Singini said this during a stakeholders engagement meeting at Mkumbira Resource Center in the district.

Singini said there is hesitation by parents in allowing their children to receive the fifth round of oral polio vaccination.

“Some parents give a number of excuses which made us fail to hit 100 percent of targeted population,” said Singini.

Singini added that the target for the next phase of Polio campaign which will start tomorrow is 162,000 children under 15 years of age.

“We have put in measures including follow up activities to achieve 100% vaccination rate of the targeted population,” said Singini.

He also highlighted that the office has engaged several stakeholders to disseminate polio vaccine messages.

“We have the mobile van, door to door volunteers, chiefs and pastors including the media to make sure no child in the district is left out this time,” he said.