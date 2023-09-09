President Lazarus Chakwera has said the key to turn around the country’s fortunes lies in resurrecting the agriculture sector through serious irrigation and mechanised mega-farming.

Speaking in Kasungu Saturday during whistle stop tours on his way from Mzuzu, Chakwera said there must be serious efforts to construct huge dams that can support mega farms and stop the country’s dependency on rain-fed agriculture.

Said Chakwera: “We will construct big dams so that we have well established agriculture to produce more crops for both food and commercial purposes.

“We will cultivate more and diverse crops and harvest at least three times a year. This will happen because we have already started.”

The president said farmers must get organised and start working collaboratively to make the mega farms initiative a reality for every community.

Earlier in the day, Chakwera toured construction works on the M1 stretch between Kasungu and Jenda.

He described Malawi as a construction site emphasising that there are construction works taking place all over the country.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu said chiefs are ready to support the government’s agricultural initiatives to help rid the country of its perennial food shortages.

Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Constituency, Ken Kandodo, thanked the President for the road network projects in the district saying they are in line with the country’s 2063 vision of having modern towns and cities.

Reported by Wanangwa Tembo