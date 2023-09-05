Derby, England – England fast bowler Lauren Bell will not be available for the final T20I and the subsequent ODI series against Sri Lanka cricket match due to a persistent illness.

The 22-year-old fast bowler, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the Sri Lanka T20I series and the upcoming ODIs, is a promising young cricketer who has garnered attention for her all-format skills. She recently impressed with nine wickets in The Hundred Women’s competition.

Despite her absence, England faces Sri Lanka in the decisive final T20I on September 6th, with the series locked at 1-1. Sri Lanka’s historic win in the second T20I marked their first-ever triumph over England in women’s T20Is. The ODI series will commence on September 9th.

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await Bell’s return, and England hopes for her speedy recovery. The young fast bowling sensation is anticipated to make an impactful presence back on the field.