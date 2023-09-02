Mzuzu City Council has launched the renovation works of a facility that will be turned into Mzuzu Coach Terminal.

Launching the rehabilitation works, Mayor for Mzuzu City Gift Nyirenda said the renovation of the facility will benefit everyone in the city.

“The Mzuzu City Coach Terminal will be convenient to both the operators as well as the clients,” he said.

The Coach Terminal rehabilitation is the fulfilment of the city’s key resolution in the 2023 Mzuzu City Summit under the Urban Transportation and connectivity thematic area which sought to harmonize the bus and couch business in the city.

The facility is located a longside Mzuzu Clock Tower round about and it was previously used by Shire Bus Lines.

After its completion local and international couches will be operating from the Mzuzu Coach Terminal as currently they operate in different premises.

The renovation works will include erecting a new fence, sanitary facilities/ abruption blocks, modern restaurants and more.

The rehabilitation works will also incorporate banking facilities, a super market, coffee shop as well as accomodations facilities.