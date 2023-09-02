The PAK vs IND Cricket Asia Cup 2023 match is set to take place in Pallekele on September 2, 2023, as the third match of the tournament and the second in Group A, starting at 09:00 GMT (15:00 on Saturday Indian Standard Time [IST]).

The Asia Cup 2023 is jointly being hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan hosting only four out of the 13 games. Sri Lanka will host nine matches, including the final.

Six teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2023: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

The India vs. Pakistan match has generated significant anticipation due to the historic rivalry between the two teams and Pakistan’s recent dominance over Indian batters.

India’s squad includes key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are returning after a break, along with recovered players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.

There is also a debutant, Tilak Varma, in the ODI squad. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, boasts a strong bowling lineup with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, and a batting lineup featuring Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan’s pace bowling is considered formidable compared to India’s in this highly anticipated match. The match will be live streamed on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

In the United Kingdom, TV coverage will be shown exclusively live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has bagged exclusive telecast rights for the Asia Cup 2023.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the games will mostly be broadcasted on DSTV’s SuperSport.