Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disclosed that ballot papers for Ntiya Ward by-elections in Zomba will arrive from Dubai through Kamuzu lnternational Airport on September 22.

MEC Commissioner, Francis Kasaila, said this when he briefed political parties at Gymkhana Club in Zomba

“Ethiopian Airways will carry the ballot papers and will arrive at Kamuzu lnternational Airport on September 22 and the ballot peppers will be transported to Zomba,” Kasaila added.

He also commended people at Ntiya ward for following electoral procedures during voter registration and verification, saying the Ntiya registration was free from irregularities.

Ntiya ward by-elections will take place on September 26. Elections will start at 6 o’clock in the morning and will close at 4 in the afternoon and results will be announced on September 27.

By- elections at Ntiya are being held following the death of UTM councilor Ramsey Kajosolo.

Meanwhile, MEC has suspended by-election for Mwasa ward in Mangochi until further notice due to irregularities that were recorded during voter registration process.