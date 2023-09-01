Police at Namwera in Mangochi have apprehended Adam Suman, 40, for allegedly being found in possession of assorted medical drugs worth K8 million .

Police say Suman was apprehended on August 31, 2023 at Chiponde Trading Centre.

Recently, Namwera Police detectives got a tip-off from members of the community that on Thursdays, which is a market day at Chiponde Trading Centre, the suspect lodges at one of the resthouses in order to supply medical drugs to shops, and clinic owners.

On the said date at around 13:00 hours, a team of detectives invaded the said resthouse where they found the suspect with six sack bags, containing boxes of assorted medical drugs.

The drugs include 3,100 capsules of doxycycline, 15,000 capsules of indomethazine, 2,800 sildenafil-citrate, 4000 capsules of Amoxyline, 7,200 capsules of indomethazine, 60,700 capsules of magnesium, 3,000 capsules of diclofenac, 10,000 injection of gentamicin, 19,000 tablets of Panadol, 100,000 Benzylpenicillin, 11,100 capsules of cotrim 480mg, 250 bottles of diclofenac injection, 510 bottles of ear drops, 1000 bottles of eye drops, among others.

He was immediately arrested after failing to produce authentic documents for the drugs. Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to trace the source of the drugs.

He has been charged with Found in Possession of Medical Drugs without licence .

Suman, comes from Katuli Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi District.