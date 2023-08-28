Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a Malawi Police officer on accusations that he fired teargas into a fellow police officer’s house yesterday after quarrel at a bottle store.

Chiradzulu Station Assistant Undule Mwakilunga Commissioner of Police has confirmed the arrest of the officer identified as Davie Banda.

However, Mwakilunga could not divulge more information saying investigations are underway to find out what triggered the situation.

The incident has led to questions about where the officer got teargas since the laws do not allow them to keep teargas or a gun in their houses.

According to reports we have found, the two officers had a fight at a bottle store at Chiradzulu boma and Banda who has since been arrested was overpowered in the fight.

In revenge, Banda fired a teargas at his opponent’s house. The teargas caused the other officer’s child to faint.

The child has since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

Banda is expected to appear before court when investigations are concluded.