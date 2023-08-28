Beitbridge, South Africa – A shocking and distressing revelation has come to light as an eyewitness has shared heart-wrenching accounts of children being transported like commodities and trafficked into South Africa from Malawi to work like slaves in farms and estates in South Africa. This unsettling information sheds light on an emerging crisis that demands immediate attention and intervention.

The eyewitness, a resident of Beightbridge situated near the South African-Malawian border post, has reported witnessing an alarming number of Malawians, including numerous children appearing to be under the age of 15, on buses traveling from Harare. More than 60 individuals from Malawi were recently observed on one such bus, presenting a concerning picture of their circumstances.

“I do travel to and from Harare a lot. Lately, I have noticed a lot of Malawians on the bus from Harare. On my last trip, more than 60 people from Malawi, some of whom looked under the age of 15, were packed on the floor of the bus. They looked unkempt, barefoot, and had no luggage or anything. It broke my heart,” the source told Malawi24.

The condition of these children is deeply distressing. They were observed to be unkempt and barefoot, lacking any form of luggage or personal belongings. Astonishingly, they were found huddled together on the bus’s floor, resembling a situation akin to human trafficking. Some of the children appeared as if they were snatched away from playgrounds, prompting serious concerns about their safety and well-being.

Seeking answers, the eyewitness inquired about their destination from the individual responsible for bringing them on the bus. The response revealed a disturbing aspect of the situation: these children were supposedly destined to work on farms within South Africa. However, the vague and evasive responses from the bus conductor raised numerous unanswered questions.

The eyewitness expressed concerns about the well-being of the trafficked children, contemplating whether their families were even aware of their predicament. The absence of consent from these young individuals and the possibility of exploitative motives behind their transportation are matters of grave concern. The language barrier further complicated efforts to communicate directly with the children and understand their plight.

The broader context raises even more unsettling possibilities. The prevalence of illegal border crossings and human trafficking operations is well-known, often driven by financial incentives. Yet, this incident raises questions about the potential for more sinister motives, such as organ harvesting, lurking behind the scenes.

“I asked the person who brought them where they were going, and he said they will be working in farms in SA. The bus conductor simply said they are my passengers. I got so many unanswered questions,” puzzled, the source, visibly shaken from the ordeal, wondered.

Community members and concerned individuals have united in a call for action, demanding swift investigations and comprehensive efforts to identify and rescue the trafficked children. The spotlight is now on authorities to delve into this alarming trend and ensure the safety, security, and rights of these vulnerable young lives.

As the situation unfolds, the eyewitness’s prayer resonates with many: that the trafficked children find themselves in safe and healthy conditions, far from the clutches of exploitation and harm. This emerging crisis is a stark reminder of the urgent need for collaboration among nations and organizations to combat child trafficking and protect the innocence of young lives.