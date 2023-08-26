The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has accused Homeland Security Minister Zikhale Ng’oma of putting the country’s democracy under siege by allegedly unleashing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres to torture asylum seekers.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa expressed the concerns during a press conference in Lilongwe on Friday.

The remarks by Namiwa are coming after observing that what started as an operation to enforce encampment policy for refugees and asylum-seekers has now culminated into lawlessness.

Namiwa has given an example of incident in May this year whereby the police arrested two of their own namely; Eluby Malombe and Molly Makomela, both Criminal Investigations Officers at National Police Headquarters, Area 30 in Lilongwe.

The two were charged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), for allegedly demanding a bribe of MK20 million from a Rwandan businessman in order to release his container of agricultural produce which the police had confiscated.

In June this year, the police arrested someone suspected to be Vincent Ngendahayo, one of the purported 44 Rwandan Army Generals who sought refuge in Malawi.

Upon arrival in Kigali, Rwanda, following his deportation, it allegedly transpired that the Malawi Police had attached the name to a wrong person.

“In fact, Ngendahayo and his compatriot Mark Sibo were deported against a High Court order to release them from unlawful detention,” narrates Namiwa.

He further said a team of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres and plain-clothed police officers, again, from the National Police Headquarters were allegedly caught on camera stuffing money into a sack from a shop belonging to a naturalised Malawian, Emmanuel Joseph Nsekanabo.

“So far, only three MCP youths have been arrested and charged with robbery, and nothing is being heard about the police officers that were caught on the camera,” he said.

The CDEDI Executive Director has said the conduct of law enforcers is strange considering that Nsekanabo was naturalised in 2011 under certificate number IM/HA/93/2011 but is facing deportation.

He added that Nsekanabo’s harassment and subsequent arrest was marred with verbal tirade from two MCP youth serving within the rank and file of the party.

The CDEDI Chief has since penned Malawi Law Society to investigate gross violation of rule of law.

The CDEDI Executive Director has also challenged the MCP Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, to discipline Zikhale-Ng’oma, saying his conduct is reminding Malawians of the notorious Youth League and the Malawi Young Pioneers, thereby reflecting negatively on the rebranded MCP.

“We are also appealing to the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to dutifully do the needful before the country plunges into a police State. It is, in fact, strange to note that religious institutions in Malawi have particularly remained quiet on the gross violations of rights of fellow Africans

living with us in this country, notably refugees and asylum-seekers,” said Namiwa.

He has since asked the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Security to consider probing the Salima incident where the culprits were caught on camera, and at the same time summon Zikhale Ng’oma to justify his role in the Salima incident.

Namiwa has also appealed to all media houses in the country to accord Malawians the right to access information by applying to the court for permission to broadcast live the case involving Nsekanabo which is before the Lilongwe Registry, since it is of public interest.

Zikhale Ng’oma has previously refused the accusations of rights violations saying all happening under his watch are lawful.

He is yet to comment on the fresh allegations by Namiwa.