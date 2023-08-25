President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday returned home from Angola and South Africa where he attended the 43rd Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government and the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit respectively.

Chakwera was welcomed at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) by Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and other government officials.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival at KIA, President Chakwera described the meetings as successful saying they gave him an opportunity for discussions bordering on human and financial capital, trade and industrialisation.

“During the SADC meeting I took an advantage to hold talks with my colleagues and find out what is happening in their countries which we can do here.

“I am grateful that I was invited to attend BRICS summit. I had the privilege of meeting the Chinese President Xi Jinping and we had a fruitful meeting which will benefit Malawi,” he said.

Chakwera said China is committed to the China – Africa relations in integration and infrastructure development among others. China has since extended an invitation for Malawi to visit China.

