A 40-year-old man in Chikwawa identified as Austin Kaleya has been found with items worth K12 million which Police believe were stolen.

Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer Dickson Matemba says they received complaints that Kaleya had been breaking into houses within Chikwawa boma and villages surrounding Dyeratu trading centre and going away with assorted household items.

Following the complaints, police instituted investigations which have led to the arrest of Kaleya.

The Police are since appealing to residents whose houses were broken into and various items were stolen to go to Chikwawa Police Station for identification.

Kaleya is expected to answer charges of burglary and theft.