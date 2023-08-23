Elections for council chairperson in Chiradzulu produced no winner yesterday after candidates namely Councilor Charles Chigwenembwe and Councilor Phyllis Mazinga got the same number of votes.

Chigwenembwe and Mazinga got five each in the first round and six votes each after a rerun of the polls.

Another candidate Councilor Patrick Chimtengo scored 4 and 2 in the first and second round.

The development forced the District Commissioner, Francis Matewere, to adjourn the elections following rules of conducting elections for the Councillors from the Ministry of local government.

Director of Planning and Development for Chiradzulu District Council Henderson Kaumi has since said that the postponement of the elections will not affect the council’s operations.

In his words, Kaumi said: “This development will mean that all decisions for the mean time, will be made by the district commissioner and his secretariat until new chair is elected.”

According to Kaumi, the next elections will be conducted before the end of September.