Member of Parliament for Zomba Chisi, Mark Botomani, has hailed people at Group Village Makawa, Traditional Authority Mwambo for adopting irrigation farming as a coping mechanism after the area was hit hard by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Botomani made the appreciation when he toured irrigation farmers at Makawa where he encouraged them to stick to the irrigation farming for food and nutrition security.

He therefore called on government to support irrigation farmers from his constituency with farm inputs to ensure farmers realise adequate harvest to sustain livelihood.

“Irrigation farming is the only way to ensure food security throughout the year,” Botomani added.

Group Village Head Makawa said people in his area draw water for irrigation from Thondwe river and concurred with the parliamentarian asking government to support irrigation farmers with farm inputs to ensure food security.

Group Village Head Makawa therefore thanked Botomani for touring and encouraged farmers to continue practicing irrigation farmers.