Reports indicate that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group, has been killed in a plane crash.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were seven individuals on board, all of whom were killed.

The Russian aviation authority, Rosaviation, has reportedly confirmed that Prigozhin was among the passengers on the plane. The total passenger count was seven, including Prigozhin. According to Rosaviation, the crash of a business jet in the Tver region of Russia resulted in a total of ten fatalities.

“Rosaviatsia confirmed it. Prigozhin was on board”, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT (formerly Russia Today) posted on Facebook.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group, has been killed in a plane crash in Russia. He was in Mali earlier this week, where he was reportedly rallying the recruitment of new members for the Wagner Group. The plane crash occurred in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

The private jet was registered under Prigozhin’s ownership, a fact also reported by various Russian media outlets.

Wagner-affiliated sources are suggesting that the plane was brought down by Russian air defenses. However, this has not been confirmed by official sources.

Prigozhin was a controversial figure who was known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was also the owner of a number of businesses, including a catering company that provided food for the Russian military. However, he staged a failed mutiny in June. President Putin described the mutiny as treason.

“Earlier, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in Tver region, north of Moscow” the BBC has reports.

Prigozhin was in Mali earlier this week, where he was reportedly rallying the recruitment of new members for the Wagner Group. He had also been involved in the Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

The death of Prigozhin is a significant development, as he was one of the most powerful figures in the Russian mercenary world. It remains to be seen what impact his death will have on the Wagner Group.

Meanwhile, the Federal Air Transport Agency has launched an investigation into the crash of the private jet.

“An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” reported TASS, the official Russian News Agency.