Police in Limbe are keeping 48 street-connected children in order to trace their parents and later place charges on children who may have been involved in criminal activities.

Limbe Police Station is currently conducting a special operation known as USALAMA, which aims at creating a crime-free zone within its jurisdiction.

Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama,

Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station said a joint operation by various police departments was able to apprehend 48 street connected children in Limbe Township.

Among the apprehended are children who have been terrorizing residents and have since been charged with various criminal offences.

Meanwhile, Limbe Police has started the process of identifying the children’s parents in order to permanently remove the children from the streets.

During the same operation, ten unregistered Kabaza motorcycles and 17 motor vehicles were impounded as per Road Traffic Act.