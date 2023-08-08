President Lazarus Chakwera has reaffirmed government’s commitment and determination to achieving universal water access by 2030 through implementation of water supply and upgrading projects in the country.

He made the remarks Tuesday when he commissioned the Raised and Rehabilitated Kamuzu Dam 1 at Malingunde in Lilongwe.

“The problem we have had is that for the longest time we have lacked proper management of water resources as a matter of priority and urgency, even as a matter of human rights. This is something I was determined to change.

“In the context of Malawi 2063, it was clear to me that there is no way we can reach becoming an inclusively wealth, self-reliant and industrialised nation without equitable access to water,” he said.

Chakwera said his administration trippled budget allocation for water resource management and created a standalone ministry to oversee implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal of reaching 100 percent water and sanitation access by 2030.

He added that through support from development partners, his administration has been aggressively pursuing multiple developmental partnerships in the water sector.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia said there is need for communities to have access to clean water to reduce waterborne diseases such as Cholera.

“My ministry will ensure that the majority of Malawians have access to water which is their fundamental human right’” she said.

Lilongwe Water Board Chairperson, Inkosi Ya Makosi Mbelwa said the Board embarked on the project to increase the water reservoir storage by raising the height of the existing dam.

“The dam has been raised by an additional seven metres comprising of five metres in concrete and an additional two metres installation of an inflatable rubber dam, a unique feature that allows for efficient storage and release of water on the spillway as required, for proper management of the reservoir,” he said.

The project, billed at €50 million, is partly financed by a loan of over K40 billion (€24million) that Malawi will have to repay to the European Investment Bank, a bank owned directly by the 28 EU member states.

Reported by Sarah Munthali