Zomba Diocese says all is set for the episcopal consecration of Bishop-elect Rev. Fr. Alfred Mateyu Chaima as the 6th Bishop of Zomba Diocese of the Malawi Catholic Church.

Diocesan Pastoral Secretary, Fr. Innocent Chiwanda told Malawi24 that preparations are at advanced stage in Zomba for the consecration of Chaima who will become the sixth Bishop of the diocese since 1959.

Fr. Chiwanda added that a number of activities have been lined up to celebrate the ordination which will take place on August 12 at Zomba Catholic Secondary School Ground (Box 2).

He further disclosed that Zomba Dioceses has invited a lot of people ranging from government officials to faith leaders on top of wider section of Catholic faithfuls up Chipata Diocese in Zambia’.

“We’re set for the consecration and we’re making progress in our preparations,” he added

In 1959, Fr. Lawrence Pullen Hardman became the first bishop of the Zomba Diocese.

Bishop elect Alfred Mateyu Chaima has succeeded Archbishop George Desmond Tambala who is now Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese.

Born in 1970 at Chiwalo Village, Traditional Authority Chiwalo, the Bishop elect Chaima served as Secretary General for Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) and has also worked as lecturer at the University of Malawi, Catholic University of Malawi and Catholic University of Eastern Tangaza College and Gaba Pastoral Institute in Kenya.

He was ordained as priest in July 1998 at Limbe Cathedral by Archbishop James Chiona.