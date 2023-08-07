Over the weekend, Area 25 residents in Lilongwe held a big walk aimed at raising funds for the construction of a new police unit structure at Nsungwi.

This is according to Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who indicated that the big walk was held on Saturday 5th August, 2023 and started from Area 25 junction to the construction site.

Sub Inspector Ngwira further indicated that the event was attended by various people including traditional leaders and religious leaders.

In his remarks, chairperson for Nsungwi Police Unit Development Committee, James Phiri said the initiative came after noting that the current structure is in bad shape and located at a congested place.

Phiri added that as part of the event, the committee also distributed fundraising forms to people, companies and organisations and revealed that the response has so far been positive.

“It is important that we work together as communities to ensure that the new office block is constructed because security is for us all. Our target is to realise K15 million and this includes money we are collecting from well wishers whom we gave the forms,” said Phiri.

Concurrently, Assistant Commissioner of Police Davie Chilalire who is Station Officer for Kanengo Police Station, agreed with Phiri saying the current structure is not conducive for both police officers and people seeking the services.

Chilalire then thanked community members for the initiative saying it is pleasing to see people having a hand on efforts to improve security services in the country.

“Our plan was to have the structure finished last year but due to other problems it has taken long. Our expectation is that when finished, this structure will offer good space for both police officers and equipment,” he noted.

In his speech, Aaron Kachilonda who represented Bishop Abraham Simama as the guest of honour, said his company has a corporate social responsibility policy as one way of giving back to the community.

Kachilonda who is the head of human resource and administration for Simama Group noted that security benefits everyone saying that is why people need to help whenever need arises.

He then advised those handling funds and other resources to be transparent enough so that people continue giving more.

“We believe in giving back to the community through our corporate social responsibility policy and when the committee invited us we thought we should come. When finished, the office building will help a lot in reducing crime in the area, so I advise those handling funds to be transparent so that all people benefit from the project,” said Kachilonda.

During the big walk, Kachilonda handed over a K500,000.00 (five hundred thousand kwacha) cheque to the committee towards the noble course.