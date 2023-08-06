Chiradzulu Police has arrested six people for killing Edison Libukama who was accused of stabbing his brother in marriage.

According to Public Relations Officer for Chiradzulu Police Constable Cosmas Kagulo, the suspects have been identified as Masautso Bamusi aged 35, Amosi Mulore aged 24, Simon Mtotoka 53 aged, Simeon Bamusi aged 42, Paul Fisher aged 48 and Henry Pensulo aged 41, all from Likalawe village Traditional Authority Kadewere in the district.

Kagulo said that investigations have revealed that on July 28, 2023, at around 05:00 hours, Edison stabbed Elias Bamus who was on his way to the garden.

“Edson was then taken to Likalawe village head man who advised them to report the matter to Thumbwe Police, but on the way, they severely beat him to death and set him ablaze,” he added.

According to Kagulo, later the body was buried by the same mob without reporting the matter to the police.

However, on August 1st, 2023, rumours were all over the area and police made a follow-up on the matter that made the Criminal Investigation Detective Officers to arrest the suspects after investigations.

Upon Postmortem, results from Chiradzulu District Hospital revealed that the death was due to internal bleeding due to head injuries and burning wounds he sustained after being burnt by fire.

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges leveled against them.