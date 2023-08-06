Mzuzu based soldiers are in Dedza to play against Dedza Dynamos in the FDH Cup quarterfinals.

Moyale beat Iponga and Silver Strikers to cruise into quarterfinals while Dedza knocked out Chitipa and Ekwendeni Hammers.

Speaking ahead of the game, Moyale Barracks Coach Nicholas Mhango said it’s not an easy game but Moyale will carry the day.

“Previously, we played Dedza here at their backyard and I don’t remember them beating us. This time we are going to beat them as well. It’s not an easy task but to do what we want to achieve, we are ready and at the end of the day Moyale will reach semifinals of the cup,” Mhango said.

On his part, Gilbert Chirwa, coach for Dedza, said his side is well prepared for the game.

“We are playing at home and want to win the match. We are geared and well prepared for the game, I am sure today our supporters will go home and smile again,” Chirwa said.

On Saturday, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets beat Extreme FC on penalties after a one all draw to while Salima based soldiers Mafco beat Bangwe All Stars on penalties to reach semifinals.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will play Zingwangwa Fc today Sunday both looking for a place in semifinals.