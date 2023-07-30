Nyasa Engineering Consultancy (NEC) a brainchild of Peter Ngwira, former student of Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) says it intends to empower young people to move Malawi forward in science and technology.

Ngwira Nyasa Engineering Consultancy is a Malawian Company formed in direct response to Malawi’s growing needs for agriculture productivity and commercialization, industrialization, urbanization, economic infrastructure and environmental sustainability for social and economic development to meet innovation and productivity.

The Chief Executive Officer added that NEC is guided by four pillars namely youth support, youth transformation, youth collaboration and youth empowerment.

Ngwira disclosed that NEC has subsidiaries such as High Impel Energy Company Ltd and Kanthu Processors Ltd that were established to promote farmers.

He further disclosed that the 1 year had its own ups and downs citing failure to register the company such that NEC further fails to secure contracts for being unlicensed.

“We’re grateful to stakeholders that provide us direction and other institutions that have awarded us contracts and above all media houses for raising awareness of what we do,” added NEC Chief Executive Officer.

High Impel Energy Company Ltd Managing Director, Tusalifye Kanyika said they are specialised in power back up solution, solar off grid solution, irrigation system powered by solar and biogas, design and customise and supply of solar items and trouble shooting apart from maitainance of solar and energy system.

In the year, Kanyika added that High Impel Energy Company met customers needs through solar installation.

He said that with partnership from NEC Ltd and BISO 360, HIEC Ltd has designed a hybrid system that runs in Biogas and solar and he said the project is expected to produce up to 1 GWh of energy which will be commercialized after market and technical feasibility study.

He therefore called on the youth to go to the company to display their skills saying this has potential to propel them to become youth with innovations in the modern Malawi.

Kanthu Processors Ltd, Production Engineer and Assistant Chief of Operations, Lusekero Kauwa said his company works with farmers in Salima to boost agricultural production and to help them secure good markets for their produce.

“Young people should think of becoming entreprenurial and Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Ltd shall provide mentorship to propel the young people forward into business,” he added.