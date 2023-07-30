…as Bangwe win

Silver Strikers have missed a chance of going top of the table of TNM Super League following their 2-1 loss in a capital city derby against Civil Service United at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The civil servants outplayed the bankers in the first half as they were always first on the ball no wonder they went to break with 2-nill lead against their rivals.

In the second half, bankers were seen dominating the play pressurizing to get goals and equalise in order to get something from the match.

Consolation goal from Chimwemwe Idana with eight minutes before the end of regulation time were not enough to send Pieter De Jongh’s boys on the summit of the league as they are third with one point adrift league leaders, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who have got 29 points.

Whereas the civil servants following the win are currently on position seven with 19 points.

Elsewhere, Salima based soldiers failed to protect their early lead against Bangwe All Stars as the Blantyre based side has collected all the three points in their 2-1 victory at Mpira Stadium in the commercial city.

Mafco got their goal through Mphatso Philimoni with 13 minutes into the match before James Tambwali for the hosts equalised 13 minutes later to give hope to his struggling side.

On 77th minute, Yamikani Mologeni scored from the spot to hand his side much needed three points. Bangwe are now 11th with 17 points same as 12th ranked Mafco but the former is ahead due to better goal aggregate.