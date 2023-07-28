Police in Nkhotakota have arrested Reverend Peter Kandulu after his vehicle hit to death two people aged 18 and 19.

Police Spokesperson for Central East Region, Esther Mkwanda, has identified the two as Blessings Jere aged 19 and 18-year-old Arnold Banda.

According to Mkwanda, the vehicle which Kandulu was driving hit to death the two at Ngala trading centre in Nkhotakota district last night.

Following the accident, Kandulu surrendered himself at Mzuzu Police Station.