Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale, Lonnie Phiri, says police units in her area need adequate police officers and reliable mode of transport to ensure efficient and effective law enforcement.

She said this following death of a man through mob justice around Masaula Police Post.

The man was killed on allegation that he murdered a 15-year-old boy who defeated him in a game called juga which saw the boy going home with the loser’s cellphone and cash.

Phiri said if Masaula Police Post had adequate police officers it would have been easy to save the man from mob justice observing that angry community members outnumbered the law enforcers.

She therefore called for deployment of adequate police officers and allocation of reliable police vehicles to manage such situations,.

The MP observed that mob justice in Chingale is becoming common citing a similar case at Chipini Police Post where angry members of community around the police facility killed a man.

“We want the Malawi Police Service to deploy adequate police officers for crime prevention and overall law enforcement here at Chingale,” said Phiri.

Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer, lnspector Joseph Sauka, said the police is equally concerned with the recent two cases of mob justice in Chingale and has since condemned the incidents.

Inspector Sauka added that police will hunt down mob justice suspects to bring them before court of law and further assured that the authorities will deploy additional police officers in Chingale to beef up the existing officers for effective crime prevention.

On transport issue, he disclosed that a driver will soon be posted to Chingale Police to replace a driver who got posted away.