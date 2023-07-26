A 59-year-old man identified as Fakili Mazengera was on Tuesday found dead after he hanged himself in a tree at Nthache in Dowa district.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sergeant Alice Sitima said that Mazengera had a mental disorder which started in February 2023 and due to his condition, he got separated from his wife.

Sitima said that is established that, on July 15, 2023 Mazengera left the village for unknown destination but his relatives did not look for him as he used to come back when he went out.

“On this material day, some people noticed a strange bad smell from a dambo in Nthache village .”,She explained.

Upon searching for what was causing the air pollution, they discovered the dead body hanging in a tree.

Later, they reported the matter to village headman Nthache who rushed to Mvera Police Post to report, after the body was identified.

Police officers rushed to the scene accompanied by medical personnel from Mvera mission hospital.

Postmortem conducted showed he died due to strangulation secondary to suffocation.

The deceased came from Mchakulu village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising people to refrain from taking their own lives rather should seek counseling from relevant authorities to avoid similar deaths.