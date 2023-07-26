The leadership of the Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi visited Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima at his office in Lilongwe to wish him well.

Spokesperson for the office of the Vice-President Pilirani Phiri has told the local media that the Muslims met Chilima.

According to Nation Online, the Muslim leaders wished Chilima well and prayed for him as he is going through “trying moments”

Phiri said Chilima in response thanked the muslims sincerely for the gesture.

“He told them everything happens for a reason and through God’s plan,” said Phiri.

The prayers and well-wishes comes after Chilima appeared before the High Court Lilongwe last week where he applied for the court to vary his bail conditions in a case in which he is being accused of receiving $280 000 (about K290 million) corruptly from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

The vice president is answering six charges: three are to do with corrupt practices by a public officer, two are for using influence to receive advantage and one for failing to report to police or ACB over an advantage received corruptly.