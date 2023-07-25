Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional committee for the North-South has unveiled Vitumbiko Mumba as a member of the party.

Mumba who is reportedly eyeing the position of vice president in the MCP has been welcomed into the party today at the regional headquarters in Mzuzu.

He first joined the MCP at constituency and district levels at Euthini in Mzimba.

Speaking during the event, Mumba said MCP supporters should be careful when electing leaders since there are some politicians who want to be leaders for self benefit.

“As you know there are some politicians who are ready to change party colours at every opportune time available. You need to exercise caution. Besides, you also need to elect leaders into positions that you know have the development of people at heart and will be able to serve you better,” he was quoted as saying by Voice of Livingstonia.

He added that he will continue supporting the party so that President Lazarus Chakwera should get re-elected in the 2025 presidential elections.

“We crossed Red Sea in 2020, in 2025 we will be crossing River Jordan to finally enter Canaan,” he said.

The MCP is expected to hold a convention next year where various positions including position of vice president will be up for grabs.