A 26-year-old man who held a ‘looking for a job’ sign at City Centre in LIlongwe yesterday has been given an opportunity at Diplomats Car Hire.

The jobseeker, Calvin Fatsani, was invited for interviews at the car hire this morning.

“Wishing you all best on your Interviews with Diplomats CAR HIRE You are Brave,” reported owner of the car hire Triephornia Daza confirmed in a Facebook post.

Speaking to the local media, Fatsani said he was excited after being invited to Diplomats.

”After hearing that my story was published, I was feeling ashamed and wasn’t comfortable but now I know it was God’s plan for me,” said Fatsani.

He went viral on social media after being pictured at the entrance of Capital Hill with his sign. Several media houses reported his story.

Speaking to a local online outlet, Fatsani said he has been looking for a job for seven months and has been struggling to take care of his wife and child hence resorted to taking the brave step.