The 2023 FDH Bank Cup Quarterfinals and semifinal draw will be conducted on Wednesday at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre during a round of 16 match between Bangwe All Stars and Civil Service United.

The draw will see a round of 16 winners being paired to determine the four teams that will make it to the Semifinals.

So far, three teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals following their victories in the round of 16 matches played last week.

On Thursday, MAFCO defeated Blue Eagles 5-2 on post-match penalties following a two-all draw in regulation time just like their brothers in arms Moyale Barracks FC who defeated 2021 Champions Silver Strikers 10-9 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday beat Balaka FC 3-0 at Balaka Stadium to book their place in the Quarterfinals.

Three rounds of 16 matches have been lined up on Wednesday. Dedza Dynamos will host Ekwendeni Hammers at Dedza Stadium, and Santhe Admarc will meet Kamuzu Barracks at Kasungu Stadium. On top of the Bangwe vs. Civil fixture.

The last two rounds of 16 matches involving Extreme FC and Mbabzi United as well as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Zingwangwa United to be played on 2nd and 6th August respectively.

Three quarterfinal matches will be played on 5-6 August 2023, while the last one will be played on 12th August. Semifinals are scheduled for 19 and 20 August while the final is on 2nd September.

So far, a total of 19 matches have been played in the FDH Bank Cup national phase with 57 goals scored, and Nyasa Big Bullets are so far the highest scoring team with seven goals.

Civil’s Binwell Katinji, Mafco’s Zikani Sichinga and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke lead the scorers’ chart with three goals each while Adiel Kaduya, Ayo Segun Balogun, Blessings Singini, Mphatso Phillimon, Gastin Simkonda and Patrick Mwaungulu have scored two goals each.

Source: FAM